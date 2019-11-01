Chai Break Has Opened Its First Outdoor Cafe & We Can't Keep Calm!

Started off with a 50ft kiosk and now making it to 24 outlets all over cities like kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Durgapur and Guwahati, Chai Break has come up with their another new outlet located in the RNM gallery, which is the building of Kalyan Jewellers as well in Camac street. But this time with a totally outdoor seating arrangement. With more than 10 outlets in the city, this outlet has differentiated itself from the rest in terms of its ambience. In between the hustle and bustle of the city lies a beautiful garden with pretty chairs and greenery all over where you can spend some quality time with your friends or loved ones. We loved the surroundings here along with the food. Now everyone is familiar with the teas of chai break which serves some pretty amazing teas like Rose Olong, Kasmiri Kawa, Darjeeling Tea, and many more. Their shakes and mocktails sections are no less. We tried out the Green Apple Mojito, Berry Patch and Caramel Cold Coffee. Next on we started with the starters and opted for Dirty Fries which is served with Manchurian Gravy as a dip. The Harissa Chicken, on the other hand, was a bit bland but when dipped in the mayo tasted good as well. Coming to the main course, we had the Four Cheese Pizza, hands down one of the best veg pizza's chai break serve. The Jamaican Jerk Chicken has butter tossed rice, sauteed Paneer, and Jack chicken. It was an average dish. We ended off with the Chocolate Montecarlo which has layers of chocolate and ice-cream in between. We loved it. This spot can be appropriate during winters as it is completely under the open air. Not pretty much sure how they are gonna manage in summers.