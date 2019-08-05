Ozora which is situated at the 20th floor of the office inside the Acropolis Mall office building has come up with their newly launched menu which is called their ‘ Chai pe Charche ‘ menu! Starting with tea-based cocktails like Te- Basilico (which was my favourite) basically a lemon black tea with vodka + basil leaves to Te-Bubbles ( Earlgrey with Sula Burt and Gin). Coming the to food section, this menu is definitely going to be a paradise for vegetarians because I would highly recommend you try out their Maggi pakora, Truffle French fries ( they were so crispy and lightly tossed in the truffle oil which definitely separates it from the normal fries), Mini Burger with Sabudana Vada.
With Killer Food & Cocktail, Stop By This Place In Acropolis Mall!
Lounges
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Ozora
Lounges
Comments (0)