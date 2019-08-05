With Killer Food & Cocktail, Stop By This Place In Acropolis Mall!

Lounges

Ozora

Acropolis Mall, Shantipally, Kolkata
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Acropolis Mall, 20th Floor, 1858, Rajdanga Main Road, Shantipally, Kolkata

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ozora which is situated at the 20th floor of the office inside the Acropolis Mall office building has come up with their newly launched menu which is called their ‘ Chai pe Charche ‘ menu! Starting with tea-based cocktails like Te- Basilico (which was my favourite) basically a lemon black tea with vodka + basil leaves to Te-Bubbles ( Earlgrey with Sula Burt and Gin). Coming the to food section, this menu is definitely going to be a paradise for vegetarians because I would highly recommend you try out their Maggi pakora, Truffle French fries ( they were so crispy and lightly tossed in the truffle oil which definitely separates it from the normal fries), Mini Burger with Sabudana Vada.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

