Charge Your Sweet Tastebuds With The Royal Taste Of Cookies

This place, I would say is perfect for your sweet tooth. It is located on the B2 floor of the Quest Mall. Millies was established in Britain in 1985, is a small outlet with a wide range of shakes, desserts, brownies, pastries, cake and cookies. The Desserts we had were, Cupcakes: 1- Pineapple 2- Chocolate Moose 4-Blueberry 5-Oreo 6- Kit Kat Cheese Cake slice: Pastry Slices- 1. Chocolate Truffle 2. Red Velvet 3. Black Forest 4. Oreo Slice 5. Snicker Cookies: 1. Double Chocolate 2. Oats and Raisins- 3. White Chocolate 4. Mixed Nuts Walnut Brownie Vanilla Ice cream scoop Shakes: 1. Milk Shake 2. Oreo Milk Shake 3. Cold Coffee 4. Coolers 5. Strawberry Everything it serves is made up of natural ingredients, they don't use artificial flavours or cream, the ingredients are imported from the United Kingdom. Go have the Royal Taste.