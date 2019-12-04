You Will Be Charmed By This Homegrown Brand's Customised Name Pendants

It's normal to be confused when there's a question of what gifts to buy for a friend's birthday. Charm Villa, a homegrown brand of Kolkata, is here to solve that exact problem. Their customised name frames and pendants are something that can be a real charmer.

Look nowhere else, if you want to gift something to your husband, dad or your boyfriend. Check out their wallets which come with a name tag and a charm (we are talking about a big moustache here!) for INR 470. In case you've plans to include an additional name tag or charm, it will come for an extra 30 bucks, and there you have your wallet for INR 500.

Fond of keychains and pendants? Get them with your name on it. Or even better, gift it to your girlfriend with her name on it. Available in gold, silver and rose gold, these name pendants will come for INR 200, INR 220 and INR 250 respectively.

We absolutely fell in love with their charms in different shapes and sizes. You can choose from an aeroplane, bikes, scooters, anchors, moustache, spectacle, lamp, tie, camera and and even the statue of liberty! Don't forget about their name stands, wherein you can choose up to five pictures, with the message and the name on the top.