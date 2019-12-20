Beautify Your Casa With Mother Of Pearl Home Decor From This Brand

When people buy new homes, they are often confused about where to source their tableware, kitchenware and home decor from. Chitra Goenka Crafts & Creations in Alipore can be a problem solver in this case.

Name anything related to accessorising your homes, and the brand has everything. Start with beautiful bandanwars or door hangings to make your house look beautiful for any occasion. Not that you need an occasion to decorate your house but we're just saying. They have an amazing set of door hangings to offer with heavy cut daana and pearl embedded work.

If that is not all, check out their Mother of Pearl collection because they've got a whole lot of things to offer. You can start with their various platters which you see in luxury restaurants. Now you can have them in your kitchen and on your dining table. One that we liked was a circular platter with a bowl in the middle, which will come for INR 1,350. To maintain hygiene, get a spring tissue holder for INR 1,550.

Want something more utilitarian? You can score wooden log single hangings and key holders so that your essentials are always in front of your eyes. Apart from serving the purpose, we found the wooden log single hanging to be aesthetically appealing as well, with a small Ganesha figurine embedded on it. This piece will cost you INR 1,250. A stainless steel flower vase with gorgeous handicraft left us amazed with its simple design. You can place the flower vase even as a standalone showpiece in case you forgot to buy flowers!