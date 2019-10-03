This Boutique Near Lake Market Stocks Stunning Ethnic & Traditional Designs

Situated on Dr. Sarat Banerjee Road near Lake Market, Chitramma boutique does Indian ethnic designer wear, Indo-Western dresses, traditional, ethnic and designer sarees, designer blouses as well as bridal and wedding wear.

You’ll find traditional yet stylish and fashionable sarees, kurtis, long dresses, salwar kameez, jackets, lehengas and cholis is different fabrics and designs. And guess what? Their designer Dibya Kanti Sen worked as the assistant designer to Aki Narula for years as well as with big fashion houses in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi before designing for Chitramma.

The boutique has lovely designs in handloom, silk, cotton, chanderi, linen and tussar with different embroideries done on them. We loved their white straight line cotton kurta with Bagru print and neckline embroidery done on it. Also, watch out for the matka silk saree with booti and borders in zari. The boutique does hand block prints, kalamkari, Bengal motifs, Parsi, bagru, zari and kantha embroideries.

We loved the block-printed tussar saree with exclusive Parsi embroidery on the border and kantha work done on it. Also check out the pure linen saree in pastel checks and silver border perfect for a social occasion. Their kurta collection is also worth a dekko – perfect for casual and office wear.

The sarees start at INR 1,100 but if you want something in silk, be prepared to shell out INR 4,000 or more. Their blouses start at INR 800 while the kurtis are priced at INR 1,200 upwards.