This Kolkata Brand Does Amazing Handpainted Designs And Doodles On Blouses

It was our love for blouses that led us to the discovery of this Kolkata-based brand named Choomantarrwoman. With beautiful handpainted designs, sketches, doodles and embroidery work, Choomantarrwoman offers more than just regular ethnic wear.

All their blouse pieces tell a different story and are available in a wide variety of colour palettes. Go for a panda drawn blouse if that's the mood you want to be in, or the Buddha enlightenment imprinted blouse piece for something more classy. For a casual wear, you can also check out the retro themed polka-dotted blouse piece with balloon sleeves.

But the coolest pieces have to be the one with a drawing of the Abbey Road poster (yes the same iconic one where we see the four Beatles members walking in a row), and another themed around Breakfast at Tiffany's. Nothing can be quirkier than classic western pop culture references on Indian ethnic wear. Pair the Abbey Road blouse with a gajji silk saree and you are ready to go out like a celebrity.

Browse their range of handloom cotton blouses. We liked a certain pop pink blouse with two cute penguins, which gave it a minimalist look. Go a notch above with minimalism with the origami bird embroidered blouse piece to give your saree a classy yet modern look. The blouse pieces start from INR 1,800.