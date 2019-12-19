Chowdhrain: The Utlimate Destination For Aunthetic Chanderi Sarees

Chowdhrain - Means boss lady. Saree is a power dressing and it is not just for the older generations but for everyone. Six yards are pure grace and beauty. Everyone looks beautiful in a saree and it is considered to be cool and trendy. If you are looking for authentic Chanderi then this is the right place for you. Amazing collection and variety of options. The quality of every saree is worth every penny. They don't compromise with quality and authenticity. Every saree comes with authentic handloom certification which makes this brand even more awesome. If requested they also customise saree for their customers with their choice of colour and patterns. They are known as a sustainable and eco-friendly brand. They are based in Bangalore but you can order your favorite saree online.