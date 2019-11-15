This Eatery Reinstated Our Love For Chinese And How!

At a time when Chinese was synonymous with egg chowmein and chilli chicken, Chowman stepped in the food capital of India and till today we are rejoicing. With multiple outlets across the city, Chowman is one of the very few restaurants in the city serving authentic Chinese and Asian cuisine.

We were craving for some authentic Chinese, so one fine Sunday afternoon we gave pulao and kosha mangsho a break and headed straight to the Ballygunge outlet of Chowman. The result? We wanted to kiss the hand of the chef! (and we are not exaggerating!).

Soothing Chinese music entered our ears as we took a seat by a wall sporting a humongous face of Buddha along with several Chinese words. Done up in the traditional black and red, Chowman serves Chinese, Seafood, Cantonese, Thai and Asian cuisines. Start off with their Wine and Crab Meat Soup if you're a seafood person. Order a portion of Spring Roll or Crispy Tofu in Hong Kong Style and you're all set.

They have the usual Hakka, Pan-Fried and Chilli Garlic options in noodles and fried rice but it's the Braised Noodles with Bell Pepper, Black Mushroom and Spring Onions and the Roasted Pork Fried Rice that has our heart. You can pair it up with some Exotic Vegetables in Mountain Chilli Sauce or maybe their special Drunken Chicken. Seafood lovers must try the Seafood Meifoon or Schezwan Style Shrimp Meifoon - it's heavenly!