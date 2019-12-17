It's Christmas time, guys! And we all know how big it is in the city. Carnivals, food, plum cakes, midnight mass, Christmas trees, shopping - the city is a sight to behold during this time. There's celebration and merry-making all around. So, we thought why not make your life easier by drawing up a list on Christmas celebrations you need to attend this year? Read on.
Carnivals, Cake, Midnight Mass: Your Guide To Christmas Celebrations To Attend In The City
Park Street Christmas Carnival
Christmas is incomplete without a visit to Park Street to witness the kickass carnival. It's like walking in winter wonderland with Santa thrown up all over Park Street, Christmas trees peeping out of different corners, food and dessert stalls set up all along the street and strobe lights spinning all over. Park Street is lit during this time.
Eat Christmas Plum Cakes
Plum Cake is a must-have during Christmas and the city boasts of several iconic bakeries where you can buy this traditional dessert from. Head to Nahoum & Sons, Flurys, Saldanha Bakery, Lalit Great Eastern or any of the bakeries in New Market for the best plum cakes the city has to offer.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Shop For Christmas Trees/Decor
Confused about where to buy Christmas trees and all that decoration from? Well, we have you sorted. Head to New Market for their Christmas bazaar, or Free School Street that's dotted with shops selling Christmas-y stuff - from trees, stars and baubles and bells, you'll find it all here. Drop in at Sasha for sustainable decor or Good Companions and Aranya for tree decorations, handcrafted clothing and home decor.
Enjoy A Christmas Brunch
A lot of the restaurants in the city are hosting special brunches on December 25 and it's quite a lavish spread, we assure you! Head to places like The Stadel, The Brewhive, Pa Pa Ya, The Orient and The Daily to name a few for a delish Christmas brunch. Several other bars and pubs are also celebrating the festive season all week. Head to The Parking Lot, Ozora, Pour House, Sly Fox to name a few for a fun time with your tribe.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Christmas Is Incomplete Without Midnight Mass
There has to be a mention of midnight mass when we talk about Christmas. It's one of the most beautiful experiences you can have. St. Paul's Cathedral, of course, is known for its midnight mass but there are several other churches in the city where you can go to for a magical Christmas - Holy Rosary Cathedral, Carmelite, St. John's Church and St. Andrews Church to name a few.
Christmas Carnivals For Kids
Kids, for sure, are more excited about Christmas than us thanks to the one and only Santa Claus! We'd totally recommend taking your little ones to meet Santa at the several Christmas carnivals happening for kids across the city. Stone Paper Scissor, Kangaroo Kids, Holiday Inn, Uchhal Kood are all hosting fun games and activities sessions for kids.
