Head To These Places For Lavish Christmas Meals
Chapter 2
Chapter 2, whic is reminiscent of Anglo-Indian food & live music, has introduced an elaborate culinary menu. Choose from a wide menu with turkey, duck, pork, fish and chicken and groove to your favourite chartbusters of the 50’s-80’s with live band performance every evening. Some of the dishes include Stuffed Apple Pork, Bar-B-Q Pork Ribs, Chicken Ragout, Herb Roast Chicken, Stuffed Fillet Of Bekti, Grilled Bekti In Butter Garlic Sauce, Roast Turkey In Red Wine Sauce, Roast Turkey In Cranberry Sauce, Roast Duck In Orange Sauce And Roast Peking Duck In Hoisin Sauce. Vegetarians can indulge in their Vegetable Crepe Ala Portuguese & Cottage Cheese Pie.
When: 1 December onward
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Brewhive
This resto-bar in Salt Lake is the right place to hit if you want to get your booze right. With innumerable Christmas cocktails to choose from, it's surely going to be a merry Christmas. With options such as Santa is Coming (hennessy VS, blueberry, cranberry juice and egg white), Mexican Coffee (kahlua, amarula, coffee, chocolate) and Merry Go Round, you can relish them with your Porchetta Style Roast Turkey.
When: 20th December to 10th January
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Sly Fox
Even though they are going to run their special menu for the entire month, and up until 15th January, Sly Fox has a Christmas day brunch planned. We would definitely suggest you to go for the desserts namely, Seasons Greetings which is a ginger orange spiced cake layered with callebaut mousse and served with warm fruity compote. Also try their Let It Snow mocktail (pear muddled with orange, apple juice, elderflower topped with ginger ale) to make your Christmas eve perfect.
When: 12th December to 15th January
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Gardenia
Gardenia in Kenilworth Hotel is all prepared to make your Christmas special. Enjoy the chef’s special Christmas buffet with unlimited alcohol and a live performance by Shon Anderson. Enjoy your asparagus perfait and toasted almond salads, tunda kebab along with mint dip chambord dressing and quails egg, roast leg of lamb leg glazed with butter red wine jus, and carve out your butter roasted turkey with cherry tomato and sauerkraut in the lush green lawns of the hotel. There’s also a kids zone on the day.
When: 25th December
- Upwards: ₹ 7000
Glook
Love to be surrounded by unending food? Glook, The Sky Lounge is the place for you because they are keeping live counters such as waffle bar, fondue counter, salad bar, BBQ counter, pasta counter and oriental counter, among others. Apart from this, you can avail their main course buffet with dishes such as Salted Caramel Fondue, Murg Changazi, Paneer Sagwala, Santa Root salad, Khushka Rice and Farflay Pasta. Make sure you carry your winterwear since it is an open-air lounge!
When: 24th and 25th December
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Flurys
This simply cannot be excluded. You can start your meals with the Holiday Winter Sangria and Fire Roasted Tomato & Pepper Bisque at Flurys. Coming to the mains, you can choose from Festive Chicken Piccata, Festive Turkey Roulade, St. Louis Pork Ribs and Oven Baked Norwegian Salmon. And just for some more calories, call it a day with the Flurys Special Christmas Pudding and Soft Centered Chocolate & Hazelnut Pudding.
When: 14th December to 7th January
- Price for two: ₹ 400
The Stadel
Get your yuletide off to a great start at Mirage - the al fresco, by the poolside at The Stadel. You can avail their unlimited buffet for the traditional Christmas lunch priced at INR 1,500, INR 1,650 and INR 2,600 for veg, non-veg and non-veg with alcohol respectively. For starters, choose from Cocktail de crevettes, (traditional prawn cocktail served in glass), Creole Chicken Tender Lollypop, Thai Fish Cake, Cheese Pineapple Skewers, Zucchini & Corn Vol-en-Vent & Polenta Crusted Ravioli. There is going to be a live pasta and oriental station for people with varied palates. You can dive directly into the main course with Italian Pesto crepes, Roast Turkey with Cranberry, Blanquette Sauce and Vegetable Bouquetier and Fillet of fish, Sautéed Leeks and Crushed Potato, with Chardonnay Cream Sauce, to name a few.
When: 25th December
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Vedic Village Spa Resort
It is going to be a regal affair at Agnee poolside in Vedic Village. With a lavish salad bar, the spread will include roasted sweet potato gondhoraj, burnt garlic chic peas, steamed broccoli in tomato vinaigrette, red apple celery prune mayo and cold thai roll among others. There are going to live counters of phuchka, smoked ham, chicken salami, a fresh pork sausage station and a carving section, from where you can carve out your own roasted turkey or leg of lamb. And you cannot leave without trying the traditional Christmas desserts such as Yule log, rum & raisin brownie, pecan pie, croquem bouche, lemon meringue tart and linzer torte & pear strudle. The meal will come for INR 1,499 per person.
When: 25th December
Comments (0)