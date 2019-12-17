Head To These Places For Lavish Christmas Meals

Get your yuletide off to a great start at Mirage - the al fresco, by the poolside at The Stadel. You can avail their unlimited buffet for the traditional Christmas lunch priced at INR 1,500, INR 1,650 and INR 2,600 for veg, non-veg and non-veg with alcohol respectively. For starters, choose from Cocktail de crevettes, (traditional prawn cocktail served in glass), Creole Chicken Tender Lollypop, Thai Fish Cake, Cheese Pineapple Skewers, Zucchini & Corn Vol-en-Vent & Polenta Crusted Ravioli. There is going to be a live pasta and oriental station for people with varied palates. You can dive directly into the main course with Italian Pesto crepes, Roast Turkey with Cranberry, Blanquette Sauce and Vegetable Bouquetier and Fillet of fish, Sautéed Leeks and Crushed Potato, with Chardonnay Cream Sauce, to name a few.

When: 25th December