Are You Even Kolkatan If You Haven't Been To This Store In Triangular Park

Citi Style is a childhood fave. Come on! You can't forget Citi Style if you have shopped from Gariahat. Bengalis swear by this three-floor shopping mart, when it comes to bad-ass deals and super affordable clothing. And it is located strategically -- opposite to Triangular Park.

The boys are going to have a superb time because the shirts start from just INR 200! We bet you wont' be able to carry your shopping bags when you come out of the store. Pick up a pair of denims for as low as INR 300 and your regular wear is sorted. The T-shirts are a real deal and you can grab one for as low as INR 100. We suggest, buy a solid polo t-shirt and your college wear is taken care of. Looking for ethnic wear but on a budget? Citi Style to the rescue. The kurtas start from INR 200, and you can grab a striped cotton kurta and pair it with a denim in case you want to give shirts a miss.

Citi Style is your ideal destination for casual wear. We say, checks are a man and woman's best friend, because ain't no better wear than our favourite pattern! Girls can explore their checkered shirt collection which can work well for college wear as well office wear (on casual Fridays!). Otherwise you can go for their ethnic suits, which start from INR 200.

Citi Style has options for kids and you can get a girl's frock for as low as INR 100. Also, look for smart Nehru jackets for boys, and help amp up your child's fashion game.