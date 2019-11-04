New Town people have one of the biggest malls in Kolkata at their disposal to hang around. So go ahead and make good use of your holidays. Because we are listing down some fun things to do in the mall which can help you plan your weekends better.
Catch A Movie On Weekends: Here Are Things To Do At The Mall
Attend Events At Celebration Square
With almost more than an acre of open square, it is perhaps the largest stepped plaza of its kind in India. Called Celebration Square, the space is a hub of activity which is also used for a host of events and live music performances. The square can host 8,000 to 10,000 people together at various levels.
Browse Through Various Kiosks
The ground floor of the mall is dotted with various shopping and food stalls and kiosks. These offer a great opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to showcase their collection and benefit from the mall visitors. The variety is wide, ranging from Rollick, Simply Corn and Tea Junction for food, Junk Jewellery for affordable jewellery, Jayshree Store for Feng Shui and other gifting options and Sensitive Creations for terracotta products.
Watch A Movie At Inox
Your movie-binging experience can be fulfilled at Inox’s four-screen facility. From excellent screening and sound systems to plush recliner seats, the Inox screens here are well maintained, clean and offer quality service, such as taking food orders during intervals. Moreover, the ticket prices here are slightly lower than the other Inox chains.
Buy Pet Products From Animel Planet
Grab A Bite At The Food Court
The food court is perfectly named Hangout, where you can hang out with your friends and family over a light snack or proper meal after becoming almost dead from the day's shopping. Get a Chello Kebab platter from Shahi and a Rose Falooda from Mom's Chaats and that is going to replenish you with all the energy you need!
