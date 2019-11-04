Catch A Movie On Weekends: Here Are Things To Do At The Mall

New Town people have one of the biggest malls in Kolkata at their disposal to hang around. So go ahead and make good use of your holidays. Because we are listing down some fun things to do in the mall which can help you plan your weekends better.

Attend Events At Celebration Square

With almost more than an acre of open square, it is perhaps the largest stepped plaza of its kind in India. Called Celebration Square, the space is a hub of activity which is also used for a host of events and live music performances. The square can host 8,000 to 10,000 people together at various levels.

Event Venues

Celebration Square

4.4

City Centre 2, Biswa Bangla Sarani, Newtown, Kolkata

    Browse Through Various Kiosks

    The ground floor of the mall is dotted with various shopping and food stalls and kiosks. These offer a great opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to showcase their collection and benefit from the mall visitors. The variety is wide, ranging from Rollick, Simply Corn and Tea Junction for food, Junk Jewellery for affordable jewellery, Jayshree Store for Feng Shui and other gifting options and Sensitive Creations for terracotta products.

    Malls

    City Centre 2

    4.5

    Biswa Bangla Sarani, Action Area 2, Newtown, Kolkata

    Watch A Movie At Inox

    Your movie-binging experience can be fulfilled at Inox’s four-screen facility. From excellent screening and sound systems to plush recliner seats, the Inox screens here are well maintained, clean and offer quality service, such as taking food orders during intervals. Moreover, the ticket prices here are slightly lower than the other Inox chains.

    Movie Theatres

    INOX

    4.4

    City Centre 2, 3rd Floor, Newtown, Kolkata

    Buy Pet Products From Animel Planet

    We are sure people hardly think about buying things for their pets whenever they visit a mall. But CC2 has an answer to this problem. Check out Animel Planet inside the mall, selling pets’ food, accessories and even aquariums! Now no more worrying about where to find pet shops near your house, because you just have to head straight to CC2.
    Pet Stores

    Animel Planet

    4.1

    City Centre 2, Ground Floor, Action Area 2, Newtown, Kolkata

    Grab A Bite At The Food Court

    The food court is perfectly named Hangout, where you can hang out with your friends and family over a light snack or proper meal after becoming almost dead from the day's shopping. Get a Chello Kebab platter from Shahi and a Rose Falooda from Mom's Chaats and that is going to replenish you with all the energy you need!

    Food Courts

    Hangout Food Court

    3.9

    City Centre 2, B Block, Biswa Bangla Sarani, Newtown, Kolkata

