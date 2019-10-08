Spare Some Time And Let Your Creative Side Take Over By Joining These Hobby Classes

Manjari Kanoi’s pottery studio in Kolkata will teach you how to use a lump of moist clay on the potter’s wheel to give shape to your thoughts and creativity. Her pottery workshop is a kind of therapy that will help forget your stressful life and teach you to be close to nature’s elements of air, water, fire and earth. At Manjari’s studio on Rowland Road, you'll find a creative ambience for learning and making pottery. She will make sure every lesson is personally guided by her and her team of skilled potters.

