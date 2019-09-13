Aim at taking that spot behind the lens and creating wonders? We've got it sorted for you. Learn the tricks of the trade at these photography schools in Kolkata.
Learn The Tricks And Tips Taking Photos At These Photography Schools In Kolkata
The Camera School
Enroll yourself at the newly-opened The Camera School in Rajarhat and get to learn the basics of using a camera. Motivate the shutterbug inside you and join their courses on amateur and professional photography. You'll get to learn different lessons on lighting techniques as well.
Calcutta School of Contemporary Photography
Founded by internationally acclaimed contemporary photo artist Sounak Banerjee, Calcutta School of Contemporary Photography (CSCP) is affiliated with the Association of Photographic Artitsts, Malaysia (APAM). The school offers four programmes in photography, namely standard, fashion, still life and editing. While the fee for one programme is INR 25,000 and for all four programmes, it's INR 85,000.
Light & Shadow
This photography institute in Hatibagan was founded by photographer Subhasish Banerjee and you can learn and improve the aesthetics of camerawork here. Light & Shadow conducts outdoor photo sessions once or twice a month in and around the city, so that students get a proper idea of framing, composing and using natural lighting. You can opt for their six-month or 12-month course.
Udaan School of Photography
This Mumbai-based photography school is one of the biggest in India and works out of Ballygunge in Kolkata. Join their course to get a holistic idea about wedding and fashion photography. Students also get to attend several out-of-station fashion photography shoots with models, make up artists, state-of-the-art Broncolor lights and faculty members.
Amiya School Of Photography
Learn the tricks of photography and videography at this institute in Sealdah. Cater to the travel enthusiast inside you and opt for their travel photography lessons. Brush up your photo editing skills as they offer lessons on Photoshop and Lightroom as well.
Comments (0)