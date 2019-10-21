Club Fenicia In Sector V Is Kolkata's New Luxury Hangout With Stunning City Views

Located above Raize the Bar in Sector V, Club Fenicia, we are told, is Asia’s largest luxury lounge. And we are happy to believe it to be Kolkata’s newest and probably the most luxurious lounge the city has ever seen.

Club Fenicia is so luxe that you have to see it to believe it. With both indoor and outdoor setups, the place has five zones with plush décor, luxury fine dining spaces and lounge along with exclusive amenities and a kickass ambience. Chill with your friends at Glint, their luxury lounge section, while you enjoy upbeat tunes and Asian, North Indian and European cuisines. Nestle within the luxury gazebos or private cabanas for a romantic dinner with exclusive butler service on WiFi pager call and automated chiller tables with Bluetooth connectivity. Or sit by the bar if you want.

For some al fresco feels and a panoramic view of the city, head to Mist – the rooftop bar and restaurant. We’d suggest going during sunset. For a one-of-its-kind experience, book one of the private sun house domes and watch the sun go down while enjoying a succulent fare and sipping on your favourite drink. They serve hookah too! Over at Prego, expect gourmet meals from different cultures and cuisine. Think sushi with golden flakes! End with their signature Asian Wasabi Brownie or the Berry Assiette or the Luscious Lemon Delight from their very well-curated dessert menu.