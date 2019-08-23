Take A Step Closer To Becoming The Next Sai Praneeth At These Badminton Coaching Centres

Dalhousie Institute is one of the most premier clubs in Kolkata and has excellent badminton facilities. They provide training on Sunday from 10.30am to 1:00 pm, on Monday from 4.15-6.15pm and on Wednesday and Friday from 4.15-8 pm. For members, the monthly fee is INR 750, but you have to shell out an admission fee of INR 1,500 if you're a non-member. Quarterly fee is INR 4,500.