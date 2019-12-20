Calling All Coffee Lovers! Get Your Caffeine Fix At This Kiosk In Lake Mall's Food Court

Visiting Lake Mall in Kalighat anytime soon? Make sure you drop by Coffee World, located in the food court area on the fourth floor.

This Coffee World outlet serves a wide selection of hot and cold coffees along with a lot of snack and sandwich options for you to munch on. They use the finest Arabica beans and carefully roast them to make the best brews and chilled delights just the way you like it. We'd highly suggest that you try something from the Cafe Nero section if black coffee is your thing - the Espresso and Irish Black are our personal favourites. If you like it 'au lait' (with milk), then the CW special Designer Cappuccino is what you should go for. The Macchiato is amazing too.

Looking for something to munch on after a tiring shopping spree? Choose from a wide variety of fast food options and desserts. The wraps (go for the Cheesy Mushroom or Grilled Chicken) and sandwiches - we're still craving for the BBQ Veg and Cheese and Smoke Chicken and Pepper - are to-die-for. Opt for combos for a cheaper deal. They also have a lot of frappes, mocktails, smoothies and milkshakes that you can choose from.