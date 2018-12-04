This Restaurant Serves A Delish Combination Of Your Favourite Comfort Foods

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Monkey Bar

Elgin, Kolkata
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Fort Knox, 9th Floor, 901-A, Camac Street, Elgin, Kolkata

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Monkey Bar in Camac Street Area offers a variety of cuisines, but nothing beats the delicious Butter Chicken Khichdi. Yes, this is a one-of-its-kind khichdi, and I would recommend everyone to try it at least once. .

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

Bars

Monkey Bar

Elgin, Kolkata
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Fort Knox, 9th Floor, 901-A, Camac Street, Elgin, Kolkata

image-map-default