Monkey Bar in Camac Street Area offers a variety of cuisines, but nothing beats the delicious Butter Chicken Khichdi. Yes, this is a one-of-its-kind khichdi, and I would recommend everyone to try it at least once. .
This Restaurant Serves A Delish Combination Of Your Favourite Comfort Foods
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
Under INR 500
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.
