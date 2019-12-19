Comfort Food In A Cosy Nook: Eat Your Heart Out On Fave Chinese At This New Eatery In Bhowanipore

Brilliant red interiors, dimly lit ambiance, cosy comfortable vibes and fave Chinese fares on the menu - The Chinese Walkker is your spot to be for a quiet intimate date or a relaxing dine out with the fam. Just opened, and strategically located opposite Purna Cinema Hall (there's hardly any other good eatery in this radius), The Chinese Walkker is a stone throw away from the main road. The bright red-white awning is unmissable, and once inside the cosy comfort will grip you in a strong hold. This restro could be a spot for a new kind of experiential dine out, if relaxing is what you're hoping to experience. Sit by the window or get comfortable in the cosy nook in the inner section of the eatery and get away from the din of the city. The small Buddha-head fountain adds to the quiet with the lapping sound of the water, and the dimly lit ambience will loosen you from all the tensions. Of course, the biggest plus is the extensive menu of fave Kolkata Chinese (don't go looking here for authentic Chinese) fares. Twenty-five different soups to a wide choice of starters and mains - you'll literally be spoilt for choice here. Great for winter, we loved warming ourselves to the fish ball soup (it totally took us back to Tiretti bazar) and bingeing on a side of Konjee crispy lamb. The usual suspects of Hunan sauce tossed meat to Mongolian noodles and pan-fried chilli fish, the menu has it all. And to sign the meal off on a good note, you must try the house-special Fungli Tao (darsan wantons).