Make Christmas A Little More Special For Those In Need With A Conscious Celebration At Sienna

Make this Christmas a little more special for those in need by heading to Sienna Cafe in Park Street for their 'Conscious Christmas' celebration that includes a lot of fun workshops, live gigs, book readings, special menus and lots of other fun stuff.

Attend a book-reading session for kids and adults by Yeh Mera India, enjoy live performances by indie singer-songwriter from Chennai Maalavika Manoj aka Mali and hip hop sets by Tre Ess & Mellow Turtle. On Sunday, there's a fun Kantha embroidery & upcycling workshop at noon followed by a DJ workshop and music listening session. Groove to hip hop music by PhreshPrince and then gorge on Sienna's special Christmas dinner (need to sign up beforehand for this!).

Best part? All the proceeds will go to Ekashtha Foundation that works with the tribals of Jharkhand in supporting afforestation and protecting their rights while also teaching music to visually-impaired children.



So why wait? Book your tickets now!