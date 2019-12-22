Make Christmas A Little More Special For Those In Need With A Conscious Celebration At Sienna

img-gallery-featured

A Conscious Christmas

₹ 499 only

Sat - Sun | 21-22 Dec, 2019

10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Sienna Cafe

Address: Development House, 1st Floor, Shop 24, Park Street Area, Kolkata

image-map-default

What's Happening

Make this Christmas a little more special for those in need by heading to Sienna Cafe in Park Street for their 'Conscious Christmas' celebration that includes a lot of fun workshops, live gigs, book readings, special menus and lots of other fun stuff. 

Attend a book-reading session for kids and adults by Yeh Mera India, enjoy live performances by indie singer-songwriter from Chennai Maalavika Manoj aka Mali and hip hop sets by Tre Ess & Mellow Turtle. On Sunday, there's a fun Kantha embroidery & upcycling workshop at noon followed by a DJ workshop and music listening session. Groove to hip hop music by PhreshPrince and then gorge on Sienna's special Christmas dinner (need to sign up beforehand for this!).

Best part? All the proceeds will go to Ekashtha Foundation that works with the tribals of Jharkhand in supporting afforestation and protecting their rights while also teaching music to visually-impaired children. 

So why wait? Book your tickets now!

Pro-Tip

Sienna's also presenting new designs in home furnishing, chocolates by Mason & Co, beautiful textiles from Msafiri and natural-dyed and organic fabrics by local artisans and homegrown designers.

Call  on +91 033 4013229 or 9903608899 for deets and reservations. You can also drop a mail on hello@siennastore.com.

Price

₹499 only

A Conscious Christmas

₹ 499 only

Sat - Sun | 21-22 Dec, 2019

10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
Sienna Cafe

Address: Development House, 1st Floor, Shop 24, Park Street Area, Kolkata

image-map-default