This Iconic Bridge Is A Heritage Site And Offers Much More Than Mere Connectivity

Coronation Bridge is located in the beautiful city of Siliguri, that is a part of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts and is the gateway to Sikkim, Bhutan and Assam. It is also considered a lifeline between Kalimpong, Nathula and Gangtok. While this bridge is currently 78 years old, it still offers a lot more than just connectivity.

The landmark bridge provides a panoramic view of the sparkling blue waters of Teesta river flowing underneath. Chances are you'll be tempted to walk on the bridge and capture the picturesque scenery (and selfies for sure!). You can also binge on momos and maggie sold at nearby tea stalls while enjoying the beauty of the hills. Adventure junkies can also go rafting in the river. Popular among the locals, Sevokeshwari Kali temple is just a 10-minute walk from the bridge.