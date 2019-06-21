If you're planning a road trip to the hills in North Bengal, chances are you will come across the hanging or Coronation Bridge. We suggest you step out from your car and capture the beauty of the place on your lens -- camera and mind. Don't forget to thank us later.
This Iconic Bridge Is A Heritage Site And Offers Much More Than Mere Connectivity
Great For
Shortcut
If you're planning a road trip to the hills in North Bengal, chances are you will come across the hanging or Coronation Bridge. We suggest you step out from your car and capture the beauty of the place on your lens -- camera and mind. Don't forget to thank us later.
What Makes It Awesome
Coronation Bridge is located in the beautiful city of Siliguri, that is a part of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts and is the gateway to Sikkim, Bhutan and Assam. It is also considered a lifeline between Kalimpong, Nathula and Gangtok. While this bridge is currently 78 years old, it still offers a lot more than just connectivity.
The landmark bridge provides a panoramic view of the sparkling blue waters of Teesta river flowing underneath. Chances are you'll be tempted to walk on the bridge and capture the picturesque scenery (and selfies for sure!). You can also binge on momos and maggie sold at nearby tea stalls while enjoying the beauty of the hills. Adventure junkies can also go rafting in the river. Popular among the locals, Sevokeshwari Kali temple is just a 10-minute walk from the bridge.
What Could Be Better
Pro-Tip
The road along with the bridge also functions as NH-31 so be ready to brace traffic (read honking lorries and trucks).
Comments (0)