This Store Near New Market Is A Mini Mall In Itself And You Get Amazing Kidswear Too

Cotton Gallery near New Market is a local multi-utility garment store that stocks a huge range of clothes for men, women, and kids. The store has a sprawling space inside and there are different sections catering to different categories.

Cotton Gallery is that local store in town, which you will visit when you're looking for good clothes to gift. Not just that, their affordable and stylish shirts for men are something that you would yourself want to have in your wardrobe. They have an array of full-sleeved shirts starting from just INR 500! You will get them in formals as well as casuals and their shirts are all regular fit ones. We tried and tested a certain white shirt with large floral prints, which gave off a tropical vibe, but it can also make for good party wear. Pair it with a blue slim fit chino and wear a fedora to complete the look.

The store has lots for the little pumpkins. We found cute little t-shirts for boys, but what stood out were the Spidey tees which they can wear with the 3/4ths available there. The t-shirts start at INR 275. You will also find pretty frocks for your little princesses.

But our favourite part had to be when we were gazing at the leather jackets. We saw a tan, a grey and a brown one, and were left spoilt for a choice on which one to pick. You will be rushing to the store as and when you read this. The jackets come for INR 1,850! What are you waiting for? Book a cab right now!