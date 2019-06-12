Ditch the synthetic fabric, and the heavy material in favour of good old cotton. Come summer, monsoon or even winter, you must have cottons, and men, we've got your back.
Hit Up These 5 Places To Brave The Summer With Cotton Shirts
Stile
This store gives you the option of not just choosing from the brands that they stock, but you can also opt for tailor-made clothes. The store is well-known for its formal collection. What’s special is, at the Esplanade outlet, you can opt for custom-made shirts.
Motherland
Named after the place Motherland Studios, this is a homegrown brand which provides good quality cotton shirts for men. Motherland is the ideal brand for you to pick up those breezy half sleeves which are a must-have in any man’s wardrobe. It also has full sleeve shirts and the options vary from checks and polka dots to abstract and geometrical prints. Pair them with solid coloured shorts or khaki trousers to complete the summer look.
Akberally’s
Akberally’s is one of the oldest tailoring shops in the New Market area and you won’t get ready-made shirts here. They have fine cotton and linen materials which you can select from and make your formal collection stronger.
Anita Tailors
Anita Tailors is a household name when it comes to men’s tailored clothes in south Kolkata. Located in Deshapriya Park, this shop is a favourite when it comes to your grandparent’s generation, and that in itself is a testimony to the quality of clothes the shop can provide. They keep both their own original clothing material as well as of other renowned brands.
Fabindia
The people of Kolkata have an intimate relationship with Fabindia. Whether it’s a festive occasion or a college summer trip, when it comes to comfy clothes, Fabindia is unparalleled in this department. Besides kurtas, if you want to gift something out-of-the-box to your husband, boyfriend, best friend or father, Fabindia has one of the best collections of ethnic shirts, which can be teamed up with a corduroy pants or chinos.
