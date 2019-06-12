Hit Up These 5 Places To Brave The Summer With Cotton Shirts

The people of Kolkata have an intimate relationship with Fabindia. Whether it’s a festive occasion or a college summer trip, when it comes to comfy clothes, Fabindia is unparalleled in this department. Besides kurtas, if you want to gift something out-of-the-box to your husband, boyfriend, best friend or father, Fabindia has one of the best collections of ethnic shirts, which can be teamed up with a corduroy pants or chinos.

