Fam, Bae, Gang Or Solo, This Cafe Is Your Perfect Spot!

Text your gang and plan your next hangout, we've taken care of the place for you. If great food and board games are all you need to have a good time, this cafe is your best bet. In fact, Courting Coffees was probably made for you to get addicted to! Multi-tasking as a work space and hangout spot, this cafe is everything you were looking for. We loved the cosy reading space and the kids' corner is perfect when you come here for a coffee and have a little one in tow. All you need is a cup of their hot chocolate to make your outing the absolute best.

They also keep gluten-free food for all you health freaks. Just to make sure we've given you enough incentives, they have all-day breakfasts, and make-your-own pasta and salad options.