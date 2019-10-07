Check Out These 10 Spaces In The City That Are Making Co-Working The New Norm

Openhouse is a co-learning space where you can teach as well as learn something new. At first glance, it seems like a hipster library. Think a short, wide set of stairs by the window where you can sit back and study, or small colourful round tables with movable white boards for group study sessions. The prettiest are the classrooms – therein lies the charm of Openhouse. The geometry in the way they have designed their classrooms is fascinating – the tables are angled such that every student can see each other and the teacher. The most interesting part is that everyone can be a teacher here, so say if you want to take a small class with your college juniors, you can rent one of the rooms in Openhouse and invite all of your students in! The pricing scheme is pretty conducive for teachers who are just starting off – instead of a fixed fee, the space rent comes for a percentage of the amount you charge your students and the number of students who turn up.