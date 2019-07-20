Looking For Gift Ideas? Hit Up CraftNBoo For Personalised Handmade Options

Founded by Khushboo Banka, CraftNBoo does envelopes, home decor pieces, scrapbooks, themed decor materials, frames, baby shower packing, 3D diaper models, trousseau packing, wedding favours, organic soaps and spa products among others. Looking to buy rachis for your brother dearest? CraftNBoo deals in wholesale and retail of rakhis as well!

Bored of the same old purchased cards? Hit up CraftNBoo for handmade ones. You can also get your hands on gift bags, mini albums, personalised scrapbooks, raw materials for paper crafting and chocolates too! All of it is handmade and customised according to your liking.

CraftNBoo uses only high quality papers, acrylic beans, sea shells, fabric and paper flowers among other materials so you don’t have to worry about the quality either. A personalised scrapbook starts at INR 1,500 while one for baby shower is priced at INR 75 upwards.