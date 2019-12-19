Craving For Desserts? Hindusthan Park Gets A New Cake Shop, Petit4s

Well, you might just fall for Petit4s on its very first sight. Why? Because it will remind you of those simple yet beautiful street-side Cafes in Paris. But thankfully this Cake Shop is located at Hindusthan Park. The decor has been kept clean yet beautiful with an all-white look and interesting quotes and seating arrangements. The place showcases an amazing collection of delicious Cakes, pastries, macaroons, and baked Pattiseries. We decided to order Cappuccino, Cold Coffee, Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Pouf and a Truffle Pastry on the first visit. The place was almost empty, with just us and another person who was working on the laptop. This could be a good haunt if you enjoy alone time or love spending cozy times with your dear ones. The place is managed by two young girls, who are very polite and will not nag you for order from the moment you step in, so you can have all the time for yourself. The food they serve is very good and the quantity is on par with the price. Being a caffeine addict, both the coffee smelled and tasted like heaven. The food served was equally good and I would like to mention, their cakes can steal the limelight from many eminent Cake Shops in Kolkata if given a choice Final Verdict- If you are around the place and in love with Desserts, definitely give this place a try.