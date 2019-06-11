The cheesy pasta was excellent and so creamy. Almost felt like licking off the plate. All-time favourite cream and cheese white sauce pasta with vegetables. Served with two garlic bread! Also, the staff here are disabled people. It's a very positive environment and also provides employment to disabled people. Echoes is excellent just as it's service. Loved everything about this place! Lights, decor, staffs and the authentic touch of richness.
With A Positive Outlook,This Place Is Creating Wonders With Their Food & Staff
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Honestly, everything was just perfect!
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
