With A Positive Outlook,This Place Is Creating Wonders With Their Food & Staff

Casual Dining

Echoes

Topsia, Kolkata
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Haute Street Corporate Park, 6th Floor, Shop 86-A, Topsia, Kolkata

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The cheesy pasta was excellent and so creamy. Almost felt like licking off the plate. All-time favourite cream and cheese white sauce pasta with vegetables. Served with two garlic bread! Also, the staff here are disabled people. It's a very positive environment and also provides employment to disabled people. Echoes is excellent just as it's service. Loved everything about this place! Lights, decor, staffs and the authentic touch of richness.

What Could Be Better?

Honestly, everything was just perfect!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

