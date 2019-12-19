This New Cafe Has Brought The Crepe Culture To Town & We're Loving It

Crepe, a French street food staple, has made its way to Kolkata and our sweet tooth is already itching. Crepestan, a joint venture by an uber cool couple, recently launched in the city in Jodhpur Gardens and is already one of our top recommended cafes.

Beautifully done up in pink and white with colourful cushions and climbers, the cafe is a first-of-its-kind in town serving a host of signature crepes and pancakes, albeit with a desi twist. Meat and fish lovers should try the savoury variants like Chicken Piri Piri (stuffed with piri piri chicken, bell peppers on a cheesy base, served with potato wedges), Porky Delight (filled with honey mustard glaze, bell peppers and topped with honey mustard sauce and roasted sesame seed) and Prawn Malai (stuffed with prawns in malai curry). We tried their Classic Ham and Cheese crepe, served with potato wedges, a poached egg and dollops of cheese. Best part? Every dish is served with a dip, like we were served a kiwi dip adding the perfect tadka to the crepe.



Vegans, fret not. Try their crepes in variants like paneer, cheese, mushroom and babycorn and, of course, eggs for eggetarians. Another USP is their pancake sandwiches. From Veg Cheese Pancake Sandwich and Chicken Cheese Pancake Sandwich to Mayo Paprika Chicken Pancake Sandwich, each of these yum North American delights are a must try.

