Pretty Decor & Killer Food At This Cute Little Place In Jodhpur Park

Crepestan: This small beautiful cafe near South City Mall has changed the concept of crepes to everyone. Food is very good here. Service is satisfactory. Staff is well mannered too. The interior is beautiful rather awesome. And the presentation of each dishes is unique and eye-catchy. We must recommend some of the dishes from here, -Beverages: Rose Floral Tea & Cool Cucumber Fizz. -From the food, go for: Egg n Chicken Pancake Sandwich, Veg Loaded Potatoes, Porky Delight, Gondhoraj Chicken with Herbed Butter Rice and Sauteed Veggies and Chicken Lasagna. -Desserts: Choconut Brownie Crepe & Choco Muffins It's hard to believe that crepes can be presented in such different and unique ways. Hats off! Do try this place.