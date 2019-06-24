Hornbill To Ziro: Festivals You Must Hit Up In The North East

Initiated with the sole purpose of reviving Rock N Roll, this festival is three days of bliss to music lovers. It is an earnest attempt to encourage honest, meaningful & soulful music in the true spirit of Rock n Roll from folk to country, blues and jazz, rock n reggae, grunge and metal and any form of independent serious original music with a centred heart. The idea is to keep it raw, mix the young and the old, and the local talent with the pool of talent coming from all across the country and beyond. Apart from music, you can try your hand (and feet) at a lot of other activities like mountain cycling, trekking and cave exploring, among others all the while enjoying the scenic beauty and the ambience of the surrounding silent hills. You also have the option to camp right next to the venue so that you don’t miss out much while commuting.

