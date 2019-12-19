Men, Look Your Stylish Best With This Multi-Designer Store On Elgin Road

Dapper is the word (store) of the day! Opened in Elgin Road area just opposite where the old MAX mall used to be, Dapper is a multi-designer store founded by Shilpa Sethi. Under the Dapper umbrella, there are 11 apparel designers and two accessory designers, including some from Jaipur, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Designer Ujjawal Dubey of Delhi's Antar-Agni has styled the likes of Ayushman Khurana and Vicky Kaushal, Delhi-based Arjan Dugal has styled actors like Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Kapoor and Delhi's Suket Dhir has worked with Irrfan Khan Rajkumar Rao. To pick up clothes from designers with such high-profile clientele? We are game!

Check out Suket Dhir's collection of shirts and kurtas. We adore one of his yellow full sleeve khadi shirt with umbrella print for INR 15,650. You can also go for the multi-ikat khadi shirt for the same price. Wanna go ethnic? Pick up the oyster grey striped grey kurta in jamdani mulmul for INR 24,500. Dapper has solutions for your evening party plans. Check out the party wear shirts from Ahmedabad's SHM and Delhi's Sahil Aneja. We also fell in love with the comfy clothes of Delhi-based Jenjum Gadi. His long linen shirts and kurtas redefine comfort, a testament to which was the draped knotted kurta which we saw for INR 7,500. Pair them with the Jenjum trousers if you want to go all-linen.

Kolkata's Enbbe has a trend-setting collection of ethnic wear. We saw a solid mustard yellow knee-length kurta with a shoulder chain for INR 12,500. That's minimalism at is best. Maximise your fashion game with Lacquer Embassy's printed ties and bow ties, brooches and cufflinks from Jaipur's Cosa Nostraa and pocket squares from Delhi-based Divyam Mehta.