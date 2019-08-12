Dapper: The Curated Multi-Designer Mens Wear Store In The City

A great concoction of traditional and contemporary designs for the shopper – Dapper brings together the biggest names in Menswear fashion. Owned by Shilpa Sethi, the store boasts elegant designer collections and some handpicked accessories by Shilpa Sethi like brooches, cuff links, buttons, beautiful silk accessories - neckties, pocket squares and bow ties for corporate and personal wears - an effort has been made to create and customize the perfect luxe indulgence for every fashion freak. Designers from top of the line clothing to accessories like ‘Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna’, ‘Antar-Agni’, ‘Divyam Mehta’, ‘SUKETDHIR’, ‘Arjan Dugal’ sit pretty with exciting ones like ‘VIIA’ from Chennai, and ‘Enbbe’ and ‘DEVANSHI DIDWANIA’ from Kolkata have found space in the store. Dapper captures the essence of mindfulness by offering the best of fashion, thus carving out a world of aesthetic possibility for the modern man.