Men! It's Time To Work Your Charm With Accessories From This Brand

Hallelujah boys! If you're reading this, then there's good news for you. Because we just discovered a jewellery brand that caters exceedingly well to men's needs.

We are talking about Dare by Voylla, a Jaipur-based brand that offers unique pieces for men, starting with pendants, rings, bracelet, brooch, cufflet, cufflinks, kada, and studs, among others. We are talking serious accessories here! For regular wear, go for their gold plated laureate bracelets or gold plated chains. A golden links rope style chain for INR 399 is just the ideal one for a visit to a temple and can easily go with an ethnic pair.

They have gone to the lengths of introducing a work-wear range. Try out their Motorcycle Diaries collection for a jaw-dropping range of necklaces, bike chains and pendants. A certain wheel bracelet designed with beads and alloy will definitely leave a touch of ruggedness to your attire.

Choose from an unending range of their collections namely Lion Nails, Faith & Trust, Devil Collection and Gladiator, among others, to give your wardrobe a massive makeover. We liked a certain brass pendant in black and silver, with sleek edges. Priced at INR 429, it's perfect to pair with a shirt and trouser.