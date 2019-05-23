Darjeeling Diaries- Elgin Heritage Hotel

Darjeeling is a town in India's West Bengal state, in the Himalayan foothills. We had to visit Darjeeling for a milestone birthday and stayed at The Elgin Heritage Hotel. It's super cosy and British hotel and known for the best places for High tea. They have 3 categories of rooms, the suite being the best! But their deluxe and heritage category and super comfortable with ample room space. The staff is very sweet and courteous. The food is delicious and they serve all cuisines as per your choice. My most favourite is their indoor seating area where they have a drawing room and a bar. They have a chess table and serve various varieties of fresh tea. You can also host a private party and call a singer right next to the bar. It's the most beautiful property in Darjeeling with gardens and sheds which are perfect for sipping on tea and munchies. The hotel also helps you to plan the places to cover and can arrange taxis on hire. I recommend the following places to visit- -Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, or “Toy Train,” completed in 1881. It stops at the famous UNESCO World Heritage site- Batasia Loop. -Famed for the distinctive black tea grown on plantations that dot its surrounding slopes. The best tea garden is the Happy Tea Valley Estate. They not only give you a tour and explain the process of tea plantation (cost is Rs. 100 per person) but you can also buy various varieties of fresh tea. -Mahakal Temple -Mall road for street shopping If you feel like stepping out, the mall road is a 3-minute walk. The best restaurants are Glenarys, Himalayan Java Coffee and Kunga! You can also try Bubble Tea at Tea Junction! Also if you wish to buy tea, the best tea shops: Chai Chun, Golden Tips and The Tea Shoppe.