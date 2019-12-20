Score Sarees From Where Celebs Do! This Brand Has Dressed The Likes Of Jaya Ahsan!

It is regular to buy sarees from Gariahat, Hatibagan or Dharmatala. But you have an option to buy sarees from a brand which even Tolly celebs swear by. We are talking about Kolkata-based Dashobhuja.

But what is even more interesting about Dashobhuja is its cost-friendliness. The sarees start form as low as INR 1,000. You don't need think anymore about the price factor, despite it being frequented by celebrities. Owner Dalia Mitra runs the store from her house in Golf Green. Her brand Dashobhuja has provided the wardrobe for the anchors of two popular Bengali cooking show, belonging to two different channels (one of them being Zee Bangla's Rannaghor).

Talking about sarees, you will get gorgeous large batik prints on silk to start your day with. Check out their Malaysian silk sarees with batik print for a light and comfortable wear. The mauve saree, with an off-white pallu will be perfect for an exhibition look. Go for a black saree with large floral batik work if you are attending a film festival and want to look your traditional best. Are you a person of variation? Then go for their batik kalamkari sarees with exquisite and detailed prints.

In case you want are looking for options in other fabrics, go for their cotton sarees available in vibrant checks. Pair them up with oversized idol-infused necklaces and you are ready for any festive occasion. Or else, you can also opt for plain solid colours in tissue linen from Chhattisgarh.

Forget all your worries and head here, because even Jaya Ahsan bought a saree from here!