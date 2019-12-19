This Designer Does Arty Designs On Apparel & We're Already Drooling At His Collection

Quirky motifs, batik print and even bold slogans - this Kolkata designer treats clothes as his canvas and creates havoc, literally. A designer student, Debasish uses block and digital prints along with dyeing techniques to give every fabric a new life. While browsing through his Facebook page we literally gaped at his collection of batik printed saris, dresses and even shirts.

The designer also infuses wall art into his clothes. Bring an old pair of jeans and see him weave his magic with his paint brushes on the fabric. We came across a range of cotton and mulmul dresses, shirts and shoes sporting bold and cheeky slogans like 'Duniya Ne Diya Kya' and 'What A F**king Waste Of A Dress' to pop art (super chic and bound to turn eyeballs we say).

How about ditching a lehenga or a banarasi and embracing a cotton sari on your D-Day? Take a look at his collection of pure silk saris with bold floral motifs. If you're tired of the same ol' prints check out his range of tie and dye saris, shirts and even palazzos.

All the collection are super affordable and range between INR 1,600-6,000.



