Redoing Your Casa? This Stunning Store In Minto Park Has All You Need

Situated in Minto Park right beside the Ashok Hall school lane, Decofur is the city’s answer to stylish living. All their furniture is made of genuine teak wood sure to add an aesthetic charm to your home interiors.

They have furniture in modern, period and classical styles displayed in their two-storey spacious showroom. You’ll find beds, dining sets, wall cabinets, shoe racks, centre tables, mandirs, sofa sets, diwans, coffee tables, peg tables and furniture display for living rooms, study, bar, den and kitchen. They also keep china and entertainment units.

But their standout product has to be the computerised carvings done on Corian surfaces imported from DuPont, a US-based company. Whether it’s your portrait or your family’s portrait or landscapes, sceneries - you name it and the guys at Decofur will get it done for you. They do 3D carvings, engravings, double or triple step engravings. Install a light at the back and watch the whole thing get beautifully lit – perfect for your living room or bedroom. These carvings are sure to catch anyone’s attention at first glance.

Designed and curated by Anand Gupta and his wife, Decofur combines teak wood with water-termite-proof-phenol-bonded plywood to add extra durability to their products. Their furniture is coated in a transparent polish to retain its original grains. All the furniture is meticulously hand crafted from the best wood. Their Corian designs are available in about 100 colours!

The beds have ample storage space without looking cluttered. The living and dining room furniture is pleasing to the eye and easy to maintain. Watch out for their amazing collection of mandirs made of Corian (so seamlessly blended that you won’t be able to see the joints) in all kinds of sizes. You'll fall in love with their collection of mirrors in different designs.