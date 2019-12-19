Add A Touch Of Quirk To Your Casa With Home Accessories From This City-Based Brand

You won't ever be confused about doing up your home the right way anymore, thanks to Decohub. The brand stocks a wide range of home accessories. From wooden trays and lamps to lanterns, diffusers and brass décor pieces, Decohub does it all. Most of their products are made locally by rural artisans and underprivileged women while others are sourced from Moradabad and Banjara community in Rajasthan. The products are mostly made of wood, metal, brass, copper and glass.



We spotted, and immediately fell in love, with an adorable-looking tray in the shape of a thela. It’s made of wood and metal and will definitely grab attention. They’ve also got one in the shape of a cycle if you wish to add a fun look to your kitchen or living room. Watch out for the Buddha Diffusers made using ceramic and kettles made of aluminium and hand-painted by underprivileged women using non-toxic acrylic paint. We also loved their Himalayan Rock Salt Lamp, different kinds of lanterns (Afghani, Moroccan and European), glass jars and tea light holders. Buy the fire lantern if you wanna add a vintage look to your home.

There’s lots of accessories available here that you can buy for your home and absolutely stunning pieces of art. Prices start at INR 250 and go up till INR 1,700. Affordable too right?

Best part? Some of the profit goes to help people suffering from cancer. Having seen her best friend’s dad fight and lose the battle, Surabhi decided to help in whichever way she could.