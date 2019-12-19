Give Your Casa An Artsy & Vintage-y Look With This Brand's Distressed Furniture Pieces

Add a royal and vintage-y touch and feel to your home with this brand’s amazing collection of furniture pieces that are a beautiful blend of traditional and contemporary designs. Anisha Johri and Ritu Duggal, the brains behind it all, love to collect artsy furniture from across the country and then add a personal touch to them.

Decorage specialises in distressed furniture inspired and collected from across the country. It’s when you take on old piece of furniture and give it a weathered look to make it appear aged or old. It gives an antique finish to the furniture and a vintage look to your home. The brand offers everything from decorative mirrors and frames to loveseats, cabinets, shelves and tables.

We spotted a solid wooden shelf, inspired by a boat, perfect to give a chic look to your living room or bedroom. It has been given a distressed look just enough to add an old-world charm to your space. Stock it up with books or collectibles or your daily essentials maybe. It costs INR 18,000 plus taxes and can be customised as per your liking.

Another piece that caught our attention is a distressed finished console table perfect for the foyer area of your home or probably the living room. It’s again made out of solid wood and is priced at INR 45,000 plus taxes. It’s sure to grab the eyeballs of whoever visits your casa.

So, the next time you go furniture scouting, add this place to your list. Let your casa reflect your personality and taste.