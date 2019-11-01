Check Out These Five Places To Buy Decorative Lights And Beautify Your Homes

One place which not many people know about, when it comes to decorative lights, is Bow Bazar. Covering stretches of Rabindra Sarani, BB Ganguly Street and Nirmal Chander Street, the place is filled with stores wherein you can get fairy lights all under INR 40. The best part is, you'll get a lot of options to choose from. If you don’t like the offerings at one particular store, go ahead and check out the next one.