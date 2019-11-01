We all want to decorate our humble abodes with pretty lights, and that's pretty much a common ask. We did some research and found these places for you to shop decorative lights in town.
Check Out These Five Places To Buy Decorative Lights And Beautify Your Homes
Ezra Street
Beautifying your homes won’t be a tedious task anymore. You know why? Because you will find stores on Parsee Church Street and Ezra Street area where you can get fairy lights under INR 50. A few of the shops look pretty small from the outside, but as you enter, they open up to a completely different space. You suddenly find yourself surrounded by a plethora of fairy lights starting from INR 30.
Barrabazar
Barrabazar has a line of shops selling different kinds of lights. Light Craft sells both fairy lights and LED lights. Get their fairy lights for INR 30 and if you’re in the mood to move away from the monotony, then you can grab their LED lights for INR 60-70. Perfect for a house party, eh?
Lake Market
If you've planned to try something different this year, you can buy lantern bulb string lights or rattan ball string lights from Lake Market this festive season. The lantern bulbs are shaped like little golden lanterns. A mix of indie and quirky, these lights are perfect to decorate your room.
Park Street
Park Street area is also filled with light shops. Make your house look like a wonderland with pretty snowflake string lights. You can use these for both occasions such as Diwali and Christmas.
Comments (0)