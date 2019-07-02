Need Last Minute Gift Ideas? Hit Up This Store In Ballygunge That Does Same-Day Delivery
Great For
Shortcut
The Blooming Branches, located in Ballygunge delivers gifting solutions right at the doorstep. What we love most is that if you need a gift immediately, they will have your back with their same-day to one-day delivery service.
What Makes It Awesome
From styled gift hampers for birthdays to themed food platter for anniversaries and personalised surprise boxes, The Blooming Branches gives you various options to creatively customise gifts. Old school but still impressive, a fresh flower bouquet with a set of hand-made chocolates will make anyone happy, be it any time of the year. Organising an event? They also design cool invitation e-cards. We also loved their gifts made out of photographs and hand-written letters that can also be used as decor pieces.
Most of the products at this store can be delivered on the same-day in and around Kolkata along with one-day delivery for other cities. They also do world-wide shipping. Prices starts at INR 400.
Pro-Tip
They provide personalised room decor solutions as well along with decorative cakes for events.
Comments (0)