Need Last Minute Gift Ideas? Hit Up This Store In Ballygunge That Does Same-Day Delivery

From styled gift hampers for birthdays to themed food platter for anniversaries and personalised surprise boxes, The Blooming Branches gives you various options to creatively customise gifts. Old school but still impressive, a fresh flower bouquet with a set of hand-made chocolates will make anyone happy, be it any time of the year. Organising an event? They also design cool invitation e-cards. We also loved their gifts made out of photographs and hand-written letters that can also be used as decor pieces.



Most of the products at this store can be delivered on the same-day in and around Kolkata along with one-day delivery for other cities. They also do world-wide shipping. Prices starts at INR 400.