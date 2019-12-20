Desi Chullah Will Fix Your Mughlai Cravings At Great Prices!

The food scene in and around Garia has been getting bigger in recent times. A worthy addition to this is the newly opened family restaurant 'Desi Chullah'. Conveniently located just near the 45 bus stand, it is easy to find and locate, as this compact eatery will compel you to take notice of its vibrant decor from the road itself. Once you enter, the soothing lights and cosy vibes start getting you in the right mood to enjoy the delicacies they have in store. As rightly described by their name, you will find a plethora of true blue Mughlai food on the menu. And the USP? Their food is totally made with good quality oils/fats(mostly ghee, sans Vanaspati) and contains no artificial flavour/colour. On this note, I'd say that keeping in mind the portion sizes, their food is quite reasonably priced which they've adopted as a means of reducing huge food waste frequently happening at many restaurants. So as I recently dropped in for lunch, few things from the menu blew me away: ✓ Gondhoraj Fish Tikka - It's a well-known combination but seldom does anyone get it right. Well, they seem to have cracked the code. This fish tikka is a must-try here. Bursting with the aroma of Gondhoraj lemon, the succulent fish simply melts in your mouth. ✓ Egg Lifafa - An innovative take on Kolkata's favourite Mughlai paratha, they've twisted it into something new yet comforting. The Mughlai parathas are coated with a thin layer of fried egg and served with spicy potato curry. You get the feel of an egg wrap and desi paratha, all at once. ✓ Chilli Cheese Paratha - Soft chewy parathas with a good amount of cheese-filled in layers, it's what anybody would love. The addition of green chilli bits gives it the much-needed punch. A must-try, teaming up with a spicy Mughlai gravy. ✓ Dal Makhani - Creamy and wholesome, that's how I can describe this beautiful dish. Not overpowering the spices, this Dal Makhani was literally the best one I've had in a long time. ✓ Chicken Kali Mirch - The smell of ghee lingers in the mouth once you take a bite of this chicken. The gravy is thick and rich but doesn't feel heavy on the taste buds. Wonderfully balanced flavours, this main dish goes really well with Kulcha/Parathas/Pulao. It's amazing to come across initiatives by the restaurateur to not compromise on the quality of the food all while also keeping the taste equally delicious. This is one such place where any comprise on quality and service is non-negotiable. So brownie points for their warm hospitality. Keep it up team Desi Chullah!