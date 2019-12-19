This Restobar-Cum-Lounge Serves Alcohol Starting At Just INR 19 & We're Already Feeling Tipsy

End of the month and broke? Worry not. Desi Lane is here with their affordable food and drinks menu. Located on the first floor of Enclave building in Alipore, this restobar and lounge has quite a 'filmy' decor and ambiance with walls adorned with retro Bollywood posters, a scooty and auto-rickshaw on display and multi-coloured bulbs. There's one section that has wooden charpais instead of chairs for some desi feels.

Well, the name might be 'desi'' but the food isn't. You'll be spoiled for choice with the different cuisines on offer including Chinese, Continental, Mexican and Italian. They offer a wide range of starters. The Bruschetta Platter and Spring Rolls are a must-try. Non-vegans can go for Conjee Crispy Chicken or Chicken Seekh Kebab. Do not miss out on their lunch buffet - it's tasty and easy on the pocket at just INR 299 plus taxes available everyday from 12.30pm to 3pm. We tried the Veg Chilli Garlic Fried Rice and Dumplings in Manchurian Sauce and absolutely loved it! The rice had the right amount of vegetables and spice while the dumplings were soft with enough gravy to go with.

This is definitely one of the best places to go to for dirt cheap booze. Prices are as low as INR 19 (Old Monk to the rescue) during happy hours from 12.15pm to 11pm with just an extra INR 20 from 7.30pm onwards! Yes guys. We're as shocked as you.