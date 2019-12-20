Desi Rasoi: One Stop Destination For Good Vegetarian Home Food!

Desi Rasoi is an initiative by Mr Tushar Kapoor who wanted to serve home-style veg food to office goers who don't have access to it. Started in Bara Bazar a year back, Desi Rasoi has its new outlet in NKDA Market, making it one of the few vegetarian stalls in that area. Their focus is on Rajasthani/Marwari thalis and they also serve Pav Bhaji. The thalis include rice, chapatis, dal, alu ki sabzi and two dry veg items. The pav bhaji is yummy. The food has a homely touch. It is fresh, healthy and tasted great. Also, they serve non-alcoholic beer which is very refreshing. It is a great initiative and is not available elsewhere. They deliver all around Rajarhat, so you get the food ordered as well.