Luxe Up Your Style With This Designer's Hatke Handloom Fashion

It might not be the fashion capital of the country, but this city sure does ace in brains and aesthetics. Kolkata-based designer Kritika Murarka is one such person who is showing this in spades as she brings back handloom in style with a twist of cuts,colours and prints.

Whoever said handloom fashion is boring, this young designer has a whole fashion line to prove you wrong. Entirely made out of natural handwoven fabrics like khadi, silks and cotton (sourced from Bengal weavers), her line is breaking the mould of natural fabric's subtle and nude looks with contemporary and bright prints. Whether its the mix of jamdani fabric with net that went on to make her last winter collection or the use of sonamukhi silk with bright art nouveau prints that make her latest spring summer collection - it's a refreshing take on handloom weaves. Best of all, the natural fabrics make them all weather and climate friendly, so you needn't actually melt to pull off a look. Dresses, maxis, trousers, capes, jackets to even fusion combinations of dresses and pants, the pret collection is smart, chic and modern - just something that will give you the ramp-worthy look without damaging the environment.

More brownie points to her, prices of her clothes start at INR 6,000 only!