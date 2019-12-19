Keep It Classy Not Fussy With This Designer Label

The age of this label should clue you in on its timelessness, but in case you aren't aware, the collection will speak for itself. Designer label Saroj Jalan has been around for more than two decades now, and getting the classic subtle look on point can't be done better than with her line of clothes.

Gorgeous would be the word you are looking for when you are to describe her line. None of the blingy flimsy glamour of fast changing fashion, Saroj Jalan's collection boasts of rich fabrics like dupion silks, chanderi, ikkat, organza, linen and cotton. Subtle and muted colours take the prime in the collection, and exquisite handiwork of embroidery, kat dana and zari bring out the richness in the look.

Don't be too quick to put it into the generalised fusion fashion box because the cuts and silhouettes are neither conventional nor reflect the typical loose drapey kind. Structured to fit with a layered rich look, her pret wear collection of kuris, dresses, Anarkalis, jackets, light skirts and lehengas have the ageless grace that can still hold ground several years down. Good thing, it won't bomb your bank to grab a piece because prices start at INR 10,000 only!