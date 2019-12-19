Frozen Fork Dessert's Are Worth Dying For, Drop By This Place Now

Dessert Parlours

Frozen Fork

Elgin, Kolkata
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

8/1 Louden Street, Near Sheakspear Sarani Police Station, Elgin, Kolkata

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Their Desserts are to die for you name it they have it from crepes, pan cakes, waffles, bubble waffles to ice creams something which you would not find anywhere chocolate fruit sticks a chocolatey healthy desserts they have ice creams also which are homemade made by the owner himself

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

