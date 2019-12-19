Best Out Of Waste: This Brand Creates Stunning Artsy Home Decor Out Of Discarded Items

When we are busy discarding used items and adding to the pollution, here's a brand that's creating stunning art out of them.

Started by home-maker Srirupa Biswas with a mission to introduce upcycled products in the market, Dharohar - Mera Kreation has won us over with their collection of bags, coasters, fridge magnets, kettles and home decor, all made out of discarded items.

While the market is flooded with cliched handpainted bottles and kettles, Srirupa does stunning glass art, Madhubani painting, jute work and mirror work on used wine bottles and kettles. If your friend is into home decor you can gift her a stone-studded bottle sporting a beautiful Rajasthani painting. Remember those pebbles that you find on beaches? Srirupa has turned them into coasters, painted with Kolkata-inspired motifs and Bong funny one-liners. We also stumbled upon fridge magnets made out of bottle caps and key holders made with wooden spatula.

This brand also stocks artisanal and eco-friendly cotton totes and jholas. We specially adore this one tote sporting a cuter version of Frida Kahlo and another multi-coloured tie and dye one. What's more? Srirupa fetches all the extra cloth pieces from tailor shops and turns them into coasters and bookmarks.

The items range between INR 50-1,000